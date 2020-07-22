Selinsgrove Market Street Festival, Halloween Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

SELINSGROVE – Two big upcoming events in Selinsgrove have fallen victim to the pandemic. In a release Wednesday, Selinsgrove Projects Inc. board of directors say they have voted unanimously to cancel both the 42nd Annual Market Street Festival, and the annual Halloween Parade.

The board says the decision is based on the most recent CDC guidelines and the governor’s latest mandate of restricting outdoor gatherings to fewer than 250 people.

The board also warned 2020 will pose a financial burden to the nonprofit organization.