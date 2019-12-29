Selinsgrove man dies in Union County crash early Saturday

MIFFLINBURG — A man from Selinsgrove died in a crash Saturday morning near Mifflinburg. State police tell us 43-year-old Robert Longacre was killed, and another driver was injured.

Troopers say the wreck occurred just after 5am at the intersection of Red Ridge Road and Route 104 in Limestone Township, Union County.

State police reports say Longacre’s car collided with a pickup truck, then hit a large rock and rolled over. The second driver, Noah Romig of Mifflinburg was taken to Geisinger, no condition is available. The road near Mifflinburg was closed for several hours while troopers investigated