Selinsgrove man charged with violating a PFA while in prison

SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove man jailed for violating a Protection From Abuse order is facing additional charges for doing it again. State police say 27-year-old Zachary Haines tried to call a Middleburg woman 27 times while locked up in the Snyder County Prison. Haines was already serving time for violating a PFA when the calls were made. Haines faces an additional 27 counts of indirect criminal contempt. State police were assisted by the Snyder County Prison during the investigation. (Ali Stevens)