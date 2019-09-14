SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove man jailed for violating a Protection From Abuse order is facing additional charges for doing it again. State police say 27-year-old Zachary Haines tried to call a Middleburg woman 27 times while locked up in the Snyder County Prison. Haines was already serving time for violating a PFA when the calls were made. Haines faces an additional 27 counts of indirect criminal contempt. State police were assisted by the Snyder County Prison during the investigation. (Ali Stevens)
Selinsgrove man charged with violating a PFA while in prison
| September 14, 2019 |