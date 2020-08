SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove man is facing a harassment charge after state police say he sent threatening messages to Governor Tom Wolf.

Selinsgrove troopers say 43-year-old Robert Kirkpatrick sent multiple explicit and threatening messages to the Office of the Governor via the internet. The incidents occurred sometime between July 21 and 24

Kirkpatrick was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor harassment charge, which was filed in district court.