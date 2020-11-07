Selinsgrove man admits to sending harassing emails to the Governor

SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of harassment after admitting to sending threatening emails to the Governor. District Attorney Mike Piecuch said the governor’s office was consulted before a plea agreement was reached, which resulted in a $300 fine for 44-year-old Robert Kirkpatrick.

Police say Kirkpatrick sent two threatening emails in July. One of the emails provided in a police affidavit said, “It is my greatest wish that you be lined up against a wall and shot-murdered-executed. I hope someone blows your brains out with a bullet.”

Another email said, “I back the Blue, unlike you who would rather side with thugs and looters than hardworking people. Let me reiterate the deep loathing I have for you.” Kirkpatrick was interviewed by a state trooper on August 4 and said, “I will harass a dictator until he stops being a dictator.”