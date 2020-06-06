Selinsgrove High School prom is postponed…again. No new date

Selinsgrove still shooting for in-person prom…but June 20th date is postponed

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove High School prom that was rescheduled for June 20th has been postponed again. The original prom was scheduled for May, but when schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prom had to be rescheduled

Parents and students were informed Friday that due to social distancing restrictions still in place, Selinsgrove High School principal Brian Parise said they are still hoping for an in-person prom of some sort later this summer. Selinsgrove also still hopes to have an in-person graduation in early August.