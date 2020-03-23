Selinsgrove declares ‘state of emergency,’ issues statement

SELINSGROVE – According to borough officials, Selinsgrove is the latest town to declare a state of emergency. According to a statement from council, offices are closed to the public, but staff is available for email and telephone conversations. Recycling is suspended as well. You can read the borough’s statement at WKOK.com.

The full statement from Selinsgrove:

“The Borough of Selinsgrove has recently declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19. As things progress and change throughout this global event the Borough of Selinsgrove will adapt accordingly. All information pertaining to our operations will be posted on the Borough website at www.selinsgrove.org.

Currently, our Borough offices are closed to the public, but we are available via phone or email. Recycling services have been temporarily suspended as well. Please remember to wash your hands, practice social distancing, and be a good neighbor. This is a stressful and uncertain time for everyone, but we can get through it together.”