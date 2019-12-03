Selinsgrove borough calls for regional sewer authority members to resign

SELINSGROVE – Rising tensions continue in the dispute over a new service agreement and moratorium involving the Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority. At Monday’s meeting, Selinsgrove borough council unanimously cast a no-confidence vote on the ESCRA board. Council is also calling for all eight members’ resignations by the end of the month.

Since September 30, the ESCRA imposed moratorium bars businesses and home developments in eastern Snyder County from connecting to the regional wastewater plant. In our last report, we last told you ESCRA announced the moratorium following a request by Selinsgrove borough to revise the service agreements to its four municipal members – Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam Boroughs, and Monroe and Penn Townships. Those negotiations have been ongoing over the last 18 months, but all four municipalities still signed the agreement, and remaining concerns would be addressed through mediation.

One ESCRA member, Shane Hendricks, tells us he has already resigned. Hendricks tells us he was the only ESCRA board member that voted for the service agreement. Hendricks says the plant upgrade is needed, but the entire ESCRA board should follow his actions and resign.

The authority is seeking a low-interest loan to fund a $10 million plant upgrade. Also in our last report, Snyder County Commissioner Peggy Chamberlin-Roup told us the county recently gave the authority over $450,000 in grant money to offset costs of an $800,000 flood-mitigation upgrade to the plant. She told us she hope the authority would have been ‘more receptive’ to the borough’s request after receiving the county funding.