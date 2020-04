SELINSGROVE – The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped out another popular Valley summer festival. On Facebook, the Selinsgrove Beer and Wine festival – the 13th annual Hops, Vines, and Wines Festival says it is cancelling this year’s event. It was originally scheduled for July 18 and tickets recently went on sale.

Organizers say if you already purchased tickets, you’ll receive a separate notice regarding a refund. Next year’s festival is scheduled for July 17, 2021.