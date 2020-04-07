Selinsgrove Athletic Council hosting free Chili Drive Thru Friday

SELINSGROVE – A Valley school’s athletic council is using its food, normally used for its concession stands, to give back to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Selinsgrove Athletic Council says it is hosting a Chili Drive Thru this Friday (Good Friday) from 4-6 p.m. They’ll be on Magnolia Avenue outside Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field in Selinsgrove. Volunteers say they will stay until all food is distributed.

The meal includes chili, cornbread and cookies for children and will be given out in a drive-thru setting. There will be enough food for approximately 225 meals. The Selinsgrove Athletic Council is organizing the event with other local businesses.