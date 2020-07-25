Selinsgrove Area School District to offer three options for school in the fall

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District will offer three options for students returning in the fall. They presented their reopening plan on Friday, which is posted on the district website at seal-pa.org.

The first option is in-person school. Students can attend school daily with various health and safety measures in place. Schools will run on a 1-hour delayed schedule to start the school year to reduce the quantity of time that students are in proximity to one another for extended periods of time. Students and staff will be required to wear a mask at school. Students will eat their lunch in larger spaced areas for social distancing, including classrooms, common areas, auditoriums, libraries and outdoor spaces.

The next option is distance learning, where students will have the choice to fully participate in the regular curriculum online. Students who choose distance learning will be assessed regularly by teachers and will receive traditional grades. Students can also choose to participate in distance learning and in-person school for a potion of the day, or to attend specific classes.

The final option is for students is a full-year cyber option. Students will participate in grade-level and course offerings provided through an eToole learning platform offered by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. Students will continue to have access to all supports and services provided by the Selinsgrove Area School District.