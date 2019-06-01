Selinsgrove Area Comunity Pool’s busy summer season

SELINSGROVE— A busy summer season is underway for the Selinsgrove Area Community Pool.

Karen Buch board member and volunteer of the Selinsgrove Area Community Pool discusses the joint efforts put in to keep the pool running.

Buch says the pool relies on local business support, and appreciates when businesses step up to support the pool as well as local residents.

Another way the pool raises money is through community events. One upcoming event is the Dash and Splash 5K walk/run on June 22. Buch explains the benefits of pre-registration on June 8.

She says through a $20 registration, participants will get a free t-shirt, a goodie bag filled with local business advertisements and a free day pool pass.

In addition, the pool will be running Water Aerobics classes from July 19 – August 16 and open water scuba lessons on Sundays July through August from 4 p.m.- 7p.m.

For more information on the Selinsgrove Area Community Pool you can go to selisgrovepool.org or call 570-884-3500