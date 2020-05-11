Selinsgrove administrator resigns amid Snapchat solicitation incident 

SELINSGROVE – A Selinsgrove Area School District administrator has resigned in the midst of allegations of illegal Snapchat solicitations. During its public meeting , the Selinsgrove school board unanimously accepted the resignation of Assistant Middle School Principal Christopher Morrison, effective immediately.

We last told you Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said state troopers executed a search warrant at Morrison’s home. Morrison was placed on administrative leave at the start of the investigation.

Piecuch says there are no new details from the investigation at this time. The incident involves the individual on Snapchat soliciting inappropriate photographs from a minor.

District Superintendent Dr. Chad Cohrs says the district cannot provide specifics because it is a personnel matter, but the district is fully cooperating with the investigation. Cohrs says the district will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with district police, if necessary.