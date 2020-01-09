Seems like a time warp—Time Warp wins again at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – One of the most popular contests at the Pennsylvania Farm Show was won by a team whose members are no strangers to the winner’s circle. The winner of the popular Sheep to Shawl competition is a team from Montour County known as Time Warp.

They were one of eight teams taking part. The object is to shear a sheep and weave its wool

into a shawl, all within a 2 1/2 hour period. Farm Show judges then evaluate all the entries before

picking a winner.

The spinners, weavers and shearers that make up the Time Warp team are 19 year

veterans, taking home home top honors seven years in a row before coming in second at least year’s

Farm Show. Their winning shawl was then auctioned off for $1,450.