Seems like a time warp—Time Warp wins again at PA Farm Show

WKOK Staff | January 9, 2020 |

2016 Photo by Pa. Dept. of Agriculture
The Time Warp team was congratulated for their first-place effort by Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture George Greig, left, and his wife Christine, far right. Team members, left to right, are: Emily Kephart, Katherine Dashner, Jeff Johnstonbaugh, Libby Beiler, Ivy Allgeier and Carl Geissinger.

 

HARRISBURG –  One of the most popular contests at the Pennsylvania Farm Show was won by a team whose members are no strangers to the winner’s circle. The winner of the popular Sheep to Shawl competition is a team from Montour County known as Time Warp.

 

They were one of eight teams taking part. The object is to shear a sheep and weave its wool

into a shawl, all within a 2 1/2 hour period. Farm Show judges then evaluate all the entries before

picking a winner.

 

The spinners, weavers and shearers that make up the Time Warp team are 19 year

veterans, taking home home top honors seven years in a row before coming in second at least year’s

Farm Show. Their winning shawl was then auctioned off for $1,450.

