SEDA-COG, regional economic development group has new leader

LEWISBURG – The regional, multi-county, quasi-governmental group SEDA-COG has a new leader. SEDA-COG is out with a news release saying they’ve hired John Brown as their new executive director. Brown was the founder of a private leadership firm and the Northhampton County executive.

The ‘Council of Governments’ says Brown will replace Bill Seigle who will retire March 13 after nearly forty years with SEDA-COG. The salary for the post was not disclosed. SEDA-COG is an 11-county agency which assists counties and municipalities in overseeing various funding and programs.