SEDA-COG gets $6.3 million in new CARES Act funding

SCRANTON – A big chunk of new CARES Act money is coming to the Valley and other parts of Pennsylvania. In a release Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) says SEDA-COG in Lewisburg is receiving $6.3 million in funding. The money will benefit Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and other surrounding area counties.

Senator Casey says this money heading for the Valley is part of $35.5 million Pennsylvania is receiving for economic development assistance programs. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration as a result of the CARES Act.