Security breach may have exposed some Geisinger Health Plan member’s info

DANVILLE – A security incident at one of Geisinger’s former vendors may affect expose private data of GHP’s members. According to The Daily Item, a security incident at Magellan National Imaging Associates (NIA) may have affected some protected health information of certain Geisinger Health Plan members. NIA was a vendor that managed radiology benefits, but Geisinger no longer uses those benefits.

The Daily Item says Magellan alerted Geisinger about the issue September 24. This following a July investigation when Magellan discovered an employees’ email account had been sending out large volumes of spam email. Magellan provided a list of impacted members October 3 and sent letters Friday to notify them of the potential breach. Possible data exposed includes name, patient/client ID, type of service, authorization ID and diagnosis.

Magellan believes the intruder was attempting the breach solely to send out the spam emails. The incident however, is still being treated as a breach because it could not be definitely determined if any emails were accessed.