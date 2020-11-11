Secretary Boockvar: Provisional ballots still being counted

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar says provisional ballots from the November 3 election are still being counted across the state. Sec. Boockvar said Wednesday approximately 94,000 provisional ballots were issued on Election Day.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in September that counties should count mailed ballots received through 5 p.m. Friday, November 6 if they are postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day.

The court also ruled counties should count those ballots if there is an illegible or missing postmark, unless there is sufficient evidence to demonstrate the ballot was mailed after the Election Day deadline.