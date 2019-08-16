Second suspect ID’d, captured in Williamsport store shooting

WILLIAMSPORT – A second suspected has been identified and arrested after the death of a convenience store customer and the shooting of a store clerk in Williamsport two weeks ago. Williamsport Police tell us 23-year-old Noah Stroup of Williamsport was identified as the second suspect involved.

Williamsport officers tell us Stroup was arrested Wednesday morning. Stroup has been charged with criminal homicide and numerous other charges. He’ll be committed to a nearby county prison without bail.

Authorities say 21-year-old Ikeem Fogan is also facing murder charges in the death of the customer, a woman from Williamsport, and the shooting of the clerk. Police say the shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Sunday August 4 at a Uni-Mart in Williamsport.