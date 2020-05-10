Second North’d Co nursing home w/ COVID-19 case, nearly 1,300 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health is now counting a COVID-19 case in a Northumberland County nursing home, making it the second in the county. In its daily update Sunday, the health department says an unidentified Northumberland County nursing home has one case among residents, none among employees.

This comes after the department removed a separate Northumberland County nursing home that had six total cases among residents and employees, but was removed due to it not being licensed by the department. It’s the third Valley nursing home overall with the virus, which also includes an unnamed Union County nursing home.

Elsewhere locally, Northumberland County has one new cases at 124, Montour remains with 49, and Union and Snyder remain with 40 and 33 cases, respectively, and a death each.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 324 cases and 28 deaths, Lycoming has 131 cases and four deaths, and Juniata County has 93 cases and one death. Dauphin County has 823 cases and 36 deaths and Schuylkill has 451 cases and 13 deaths – those counties are joining Lebanon County in bypassing the Governor’s orders to declare themselves in the yellow phase next Friday.

Statewide, just under 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, with the total over 56,000, along with 19 newly confirmed deaths – that total is over 3,700. There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date.