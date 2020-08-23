Second multi-state lawsuit on Postal Service changes; Associated Press Pennsylvania Headlines

AP PA Headlines 8/23/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic attorneys general are claiming in a second multi-state lawsuit that recent Postal Service policy changes will undermine mail-in voting this November. The complaint against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the agency was filed Friday in federal court in Philadelphia. The plaintiffs claim Postal Service changes have already caused problems and that agency leaders interfered with how states conduct elections according to the U.S. Constitution. The attorneys general say ballots may not be sent or received in time and some voters may simply not vote out of concern their ballot won’t get counted.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Massive flames were ripping through a large warehouse early Sunday morning in Philadelphia. News outlets report more than 200 firefighters were battling the flames, including some on ladder trucks. There was no immediate cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. Images from the scene show flames shooting into the sky with large plumes of smoke wafting above. The fire reportedly started around 2 a.m.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police along with Berks County law enforcement officers have seized nearly 60 electronic gaming machines during a raid on a business. Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Thursday’s raid at a news conference, saying almost $68,000 had been confiscated along with the machines from the 777 Casino in Kenhorst, Pennsylvania, operated by Windfall Amusements. Calls to a number listed for the company were not answered Friday. No charges had been filed as of Friday in what Adams said was an ongoing investigation.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Travelers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including about $19,000 in foreign currency. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports a Transportation Security Administration report said travelers lost $926,000 at 75 airports in the year that ended in September. Federal regulators say much of the lost money came from people emptying their pockets for security scans. The paper says the largest sums were lost at airports in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas. At the newspaper’s hometown Pittsburgh International Airport, travelers parted with $5,000.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s mayor is putting new limits on dispatching police to civil protests and has halted the practice of having plainclothes officers in unmarked cars jump out and arrest people. Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto on Friday also ordered officers to stop wearing camouflage at protests. He’s planning to designate a commander to oversee police response to protests. Police handling of civil protests in Pittsburgh in recent months has drawn complaints, including over a “jump out” arrest of a demonstrator this weekend and the use of pepper spray to disburse protesters outside the mayor’s home Wednesday night.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say law enforcement officers serving a search warrant at an apartment building were shot at by a suspect. But no injuries were reported and the man soon surrendered. Reading police and members of the Berks County District Attorney’s narcotics unit had gone to the building around 6:30 a.m. Friday. They were walking up some stairs when authorities say the suspect fired about four shots through the door of the second-floor apartment that was to be searched. No officers were struck and none returned fire. The suspect, whose name was not released, surrendered about 15 minutes later. It wasn’t clear what charges the suspect would face.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Travelers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including about $19,000 in foreign currency. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports a Transportation Security Administration report said travelers lost $926,000 at 75 airports in the year that ended in September. Federal regulators say much of the lost money came from people emptying their pockets for security scans. The paper says the largest sums were lost at airports in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas. At the newspaper’s hometown Pittsburgh International Airport, travelers parted with $5,000.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved