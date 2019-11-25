Second former Wood-Mode employee says taxes weren’t paid

KREAMER – A state lawmaker knows about another former Wood-Mode employee who says the company’s former owners didn’t turn over taxes that were deducted from pay checks.

State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) tells us she learned about the additional employee with that claim when she spoke with Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest Friday. It was then when Wiest told us one other employee reported the former Wood-Mode owners didn’t play school district, city, or county taxes garnished from pay checks.

Culver tells us both cases have now been reported to the state attorney general’s office, which has still not confirmed or denied investigating the case.

Both Schegel-Culver and Wiest have told us both cases still could have been oversights. Schegel-Culver says she just wants former employees to find peace during these continued difficult times.

Both these cases come after it was discovered the former Wood-Mode owners allegedly stopped paying health insurance premiums a month before the plant actually shut down. Wiest, Schegel-Culver and other legislators met with the AG’s office last week to discuss pending investigation into the former Wood-Mode owners.