Second defendant sentenced in violent coin shop robbery case

MIDDLEBURG – A second defendant in a violent coin shop robbery was sentenced in Snyder County Court Thursday. Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch says Michael Rodenizer was sentenced for third-degree felony theft to 30 months to 7 years in state prison. In March, the first suspect, David Bobe, was sentenced for first-degree felony robbery to 10 to 20 years in state prison.

The incident occurred in September 2017 when both suspects went into the Shamokin Dam shop and robbed the owner, and pistol whipped him, causing injuries. Both suspects made off with thousands of dollars worth of coins and other items. Both suspects then led a car chase when they fled from the scene, then fled on foot. Rodenizer was apprehended the same day and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. Bobe was captured several weeks later.