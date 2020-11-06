UPDATE: 2nd Shikellamy HS positive test of the day reported, third this week

SUNBURY – Shikellamy School District is now reporting a third positive COVID-19 case at the high school this week and second reported Friday; but this time its a staff member from a group of individuals, including students, who are quarantining from another teacher testing positive earlier in the week. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the district has received notice of the second staff member testing positive related to the first case reported Wednesday evening.

Earlier Friday, the district also reported a positive case from a student who hadn’t been in school since last Thursday, but Bendle says that case is unrelated.

The district is in the process of receiving guidance from the Department of Health and further information will be released once that is known.