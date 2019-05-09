Search for new police chief underway in Sunbury

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury is looking for a new police chief again…The job posting is listed under the employment tab on the city’s website. Applications are due June 14 at 4 p.m.

Some job requirements include a minimum of 10 consecutive years of responsible full-time law experience. The city says a minimum of five consecutive years of full-time senior command management experience is required. The job description also says the chief will work under the general direction of the Mayor.

Former chief Tim Miller’s contract expired May 1. The city’s police department currently has six full-time officers, under the direction of Officer In Charge Brad Hare.