Scranton Mayor to plead guilty: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A federal plea agreement says former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright will plead guilty to bribery, extortion and conspiracy. The document was filed Monday, shortly after the 61-year-old Democrat informed city officials he was stepping down during his second term. Prosecutors say Courtright is due in federal court in Williamsport on Tuesday.

A criminal information filed Monday accuses Courtright of taking tens of thousands of dollars in cash and other items from people doing business with the Scranton government. Courtright and his lawyer haven’t responded to messages seeking comment. They both signed the plea deal paperwork last week. His office and home were searched by the FBI in January.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is broadening a college tuition benefit for National Guard members who sign up for another six-year enlistment. Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday signed legislation he calls the nation’s most extensive higher education benefit for a state Guard unit. Since 1996, National Guard members who sign up for a six-year enlistment get 10 semesters, or five years, of tuition credits equal to the annual tuition rate charged by Pennsylvania’s state system universities.

The new reenlistment benefit is identical, but can also be used by spouses or children. The institution must be approved by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency. The benefit starts immediately for Guard members. Family members can start claiming the benefit next summer. The new benefit is projected to cost about $12 million annually by 2024.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A children’s hospital in western Pennsylvania says a dozen people — including six babies — are being treated for the antibiotic-resistant staph infection known as MRSA. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center says the young patients are in the Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit. Staff with potential symptoms came forward and six were confirmed to have the infection.

UPMC says all NICU patients have been tested and one patient may have symptoms of illness. Some test results aren’t final and UPMC says it will provide updates as they are available. The hospital says it has notified the Allegheny County and state health departments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says about 5% of patients in U.S. hospitals carry MRSA in their nose or on their skin.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to help Pennsylvania agriculture is going into effect, including measures to foster younger farmers, help clean water going into Chesapeake Bay and expand butchering services for small farmers. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed eight related farm bills in the Capitol on Monday as he was flanked by state presidents of the Future Farmers of America and the 4-H.

The $23 million initiative includes funding for agricultural business development, marketing, educational programs and conservation practices. Money will also go to encourage specialty products such as hardwood, hemp and hops, and to build agricultural infrastructure in urban areas. State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding calls it “the most comprehensive investment in agriculture in a generation.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to help Pennsylvania’s counties afford new voting machines before next year’s election is wrapped up in the politics of voting and election laws. Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that he’ll decide later in the week whether to sign or veto a bill that was opposed by the vast majority of his fellow Democrats in the state Legislature.

The bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature authorizes borrowing $90 million to help counties underwrite a total voting-machine replacement cost that could exceed $100 million. Hours before it passed, Republicans added that provision to legislation that also eliminates the single ballot option for voters to select a straight-party ticket in elections. Democrats say that’ll benefit Republicans in down-ballot legislative elections. Republicans say it’ll encourage voters to vote for candidates, not parties.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday invited 842 members from 59 countries to the Oscars organization and, for the first time, reached gender parity in its new class of inductees. Half of the new invitees to the film academy are women. In 10 of the 17 branches — including the directing, writing and producing branches — more women than men were invited. This year’s class of new members also includes 29% people of color.

That’s a notable turnaround for an organization that has sought to diversity its ranks following criticism for all-white acting nominees in 2015 and 2016. Since 2015, the group’s overall female membership has grown from 25% to 32%, the academy said. Overall membership of people of color has doubled, from 8% to 16%.

To aid in the swift overhaul of the academy, the group last year invited a record 928 members. While smaller, this year’s class still ranks as one of the academy’s largest in its 92-year history.

New invitees include Lady Gaga, Sterling K. Brown, Claire Foy, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland and Adele. Newly invited directors include “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon Chu, “The Babadook” director Jennifer Kent and the filmmaking duo of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. If most accept their invites, the film academy will number more than 9,000 members. Next year’s Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 9, several weeks earlier than usual.

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media has spoken, and Kim Kardashian West has listened. The reality TV star and makeup mogul has decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear. The move comes less than a week after backlash from social media users who objected to what they said was appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.

West tweeted Monday that her “brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core.”

She wrote “after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon.” Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.

BOSTON (AP) — The baggy Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt Princess Diana wore to discourage media interest in her exercise routine is for sale. Boston-based RR Auction says the dark blue cotton-polyester sweatshirt that was a gift from airline founder Richard Branson is expected to get more than $5,000 during the on

It is being sold by Jenni Rivett, Diana’s longtime personal trainer. Diana gave Rivett several sweatshirts months before her August 1997 death. In a letter that comes with the shirt, Rivett writes that Diana thought there were more pressing issues in the world to worry about, so wearing the same thing to every session would be “a good way to stop the media frenzy.”

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Braves tonight at 6:35pm on 1070AM WKOK, while the rest of Late Day News Roundup, then CBS Sportsradio is on WKOK.com.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 11 Kansas City 4

Final Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3

L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 18 Chi Cubs 5

Final Milwaukee 8 Cincinnati 6

Final San Francisco 13 San Diego 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Chicago at Las Vegas 3:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

