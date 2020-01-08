Scott Conklin is ‘IN’ for Auditor General: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 1/8/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A seven-term state lawmaker from central Pennsylvania says he’ll seek the Democratic nomination to run for the open state auditor general’s office this year. Scott Conklin of Centre County entered a crowded field ahead of Pennsylvania’s Feb. 18 deadline to submit nomination petitions to get on the April primary ballot.

Other Democrats running include Pittsburgh city controller Michael Lamb, Christina Hartman, a former congressional candidate from Lancaster County, Nina Ahmad, a former Philadelphia deputy mayor, and Tracie Fountain, a three-decade veteran employee of the auditor general’s office. Pennsylvania’s current auditor general, Democrat Eugene DePasquale, is completing a second four-year term and is constitutionally barred from seeking another.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in three Pennsylvania House districts will choose new state representatives during special elections scheduled for March. A top aide to Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai said Tuesday the March 17 date was chosen to fill seats vacant because the incumbents have been elected to other offices. The seats were most recently held by Rep. Tedd Nesbit of Mercer County, Rep. Gene DiGirolamo of Bucks County and Justin Walsh of Westmoreland County. Nesbit and Walsh were elected in November to become county judges, and DiGirolamo is now a county commissioner. All three are Republicans.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Oil prices have climbed and global stock markets have sunk after Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general. Crude prices spiked more than $3 before retreating. Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo all retreated. The Pentagon said Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at bases used by U.S. troops. The Iranian foreign minister said the attacks were self-defense. They followed last week’s killing of an Iranian general in Baghdad. The killing sparked fears of U.S.-Iranian military conflict and disruption of oil supplies.

Meantime, Pres. Donald Trump once warned Barack Obama against “playing the Iran card” to boost his political prospects by starting a war. Eight years later, Trump is showing no reluctance to capitalize politically on his order to kill a top Iranian general, drawing accusations that he is weaponizing foreign policy for his campaign’s own gain. Trump’s campaign has used the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, as a cudgel against the president’s Democratic political rivals and to divert attention from his impending impeachment trial in the Senate.

NEW YORK (AP) – When Apple started to think about what kind of children’s programming it wanted to stream, it doubled down on the letter S — Snoopy and “Sesame Street.” Apple TV Plus unveiled its slate of kid and family shows to The Associated Press, with prominent roles played by Charlie Brown’s beagle and puppets from the famed Sesame Workshop. Subscribers will get “Snoopy in Space” shorts as well as episodes of “The Snoopy Show.” They’ll also get two series from Sesame: the live-action preschool-aimed “Helpsters,” which mixes human actors and puppets, and “Ghostwriter,” a live-action fantasy series.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift and writer-director-producer Janet Mock will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for their advocacy for LGBTQ issues. Swift has been an outspoken proponent of the Equality Act and her video for her hit “You Need To Calm Down” featured prominent LGBTQ celebrities. The pop star will get the Vanguard Award during the ceremony in Los Angeles in April. Mock writes and directs on the FX series “Pose.” She will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented to a LGBTQ media professional.

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) – Authorities in Kentucky say they’ve arrested a man who wanted to go to jail to support his jailed girlfriend. News outlets report 47-year-old Raymond Pace was charged with offenses including possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. A statement by Garrard County police says Pace called authorities Saturday to report a stolen laptop. It says an officer arrived to find an intoxicated Pace requesting to be jailed for several months to support his girlfriend, who Pace said was serving five months in jail. Police say Pace twice shoved the officer in an attempt to be arrested, but the officer demurred until Pace pulled out a bundle of drug paraphernalia.

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it. News outlets report 47-year-old Odis Latham and 48-year-old Russell Sparks were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000. The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to as Rutgers beat No. 20 Penn State 72-61.Rutgers took a lead at 34-33 on a second-chance basket by Myles Johnson with 17:53 to go. It was the Scarlet Knights first lead since 4-3, when Harper. hit two foul shots from a flagrant foul on Jamari Wheeler. As Rutgers was trying to inbound, Wheeler elbowed Harper in the chin. The teams would trade a few of leads, before Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Montez Mathis’ 3-pointer. Penn State basketball was on WKOK and WKOK.com.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dominik Kahun had a goal and an assist, Tristan Jarry made 32 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. The Penguins have won three straight and six of seven on the road (6-1-0). Vegas had its season-long four-game win streak snapped.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After beating the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes announced a big addition to their roster. Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime to give Carolina a 5-4 win over Philadelphia, and the Hurricanes’ mood was further buoyed by the signing of forward Justin Williams. The team announced the 18-year veteran has signed a contract for the remainder of the season. Williams will earn a base salary of $700,000. He can earn an additional $1.3 million in potential bonuses and team play in the regular season and the playoffs. Williams has won two Stanley Cups with the Hurricanes.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired Bobby Meacham as an assistant coach and Greg Brodzinski as bullpen catcher/catching coach to complete manager Joe Girardi’s staff. Meacham spent the past three seasons managing Triple-A Buffalo in Toronto’s organization. He was with Girardi as third-base coach for the Florida Marlins in 2006 and New York Yankees in 2008. Meacham previously was a first-base coach for San Diego and Houston. He spent parts of six seasons in the majors with the Yankees. Meacham primarily played shortstop in 457 career games.Brodzinski spent the last two seasons as a coach in Philadelphia’s system with Single-A Williamsport. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS BASKETBAL

Bloomsburg 59, South Williamsport 39

Lewisburg 60, Milton 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northeast Bradford 47, Troy 26

Towanda 73, North Penn/Liberty 35

