Scorching heat: How to beat the temps with tips of Gov. and PUC

The Wolf Administration is urging all Pennsylvanians to take steps to keep themselves and their loved ones, including pets, safe from potentially deadly heat-related illnesses. Infants and children, older adults, and people suffering from illness may be less able to respond to extreme temperatures and taking certain medications can affect how one’s body responds to heat.

All Pennsylvanians are urged to follow these safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Drink plenty of water and do not wait until you are thirsty to drink more fluids;

Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar, as they can cause dehydration (loss of body fluids);

Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible – this is the best way to protect against heat-related illness and death;

Avoid long periods in the direct sun or in unventilated rooms;

If you must be outside in the heat, reschedule activities for cooler times of the day, and try to rest often in shady areas;

Dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses – and use a sunscreen of SPF15 or higher;

Take frequent baths or showers and remain in a cool place;

Check on those who might be more at risk from high temperatures like infants, children, or older individuals; and

Never leave your children or pets inside vehicles.

Pennsylvania’s network of Area Agencies on Aging is a great resource for seniors or their caregivers to find senior centers acting as cooling centers if needed and Ready.pa.gov and health.pa.gov offer tips on staying safe and comfortable during this heat wave.

“Extreme heat poses a danger to all Pennsylvanians, and we urge everyone to be aware of the potential for heat-related illnesses,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are both serious, and potentially life-threatening illnesses that can occur very quickly when high temperatures occur.”

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission provided a “Summer Heat Wave” fact sheet to provide tips on conserving energy and ensuring a cool, comfortable dwelling: