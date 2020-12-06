SCI Pine Grove Reports First Death of Inmate Due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG – Officials from the Department of Corrections and SCI Pine Grove, which is located in Indiana, PA, report the first death of an inmate from COVID-19.
In a release, officials say the 38-year old inmate, whose name was not released, died at a local hospital. He was serving a sentence of 1.5 to 5 years for receiving stolen property. He had been at SCI Pine Grove since January 2019.
SCI Pine Grove reports 10 active inmate cases and 8 active staff cases.
At Regional prisons (updated Friday):
- SCI Coal Township has a total of 36 inmates and 25 staff with active cases.
- Allenwood Federal Prisons have 139 inmates and 24 staffers with COVID.
- Lewisburg has one active inmate case and seven active cases right now among staff.