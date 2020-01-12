SCI Muncy provides gifts to more than 130 families

MUNCY – Employees at the state prison at Muncy were generous this year. SCI Muncy staffers say they provided gifts to more than 130 families this past holiday season.

In a newsletter, the staffers say, through the SCI Muncy Cares initiative, a Christmas tree was set up in the Administration Building. It was decorated with tags containing information about local families in need. Employees then chose a family from the tree from whom to purchase gifts.

Additionally, they say the SCI Muncy Cares program delivered gifts to 38 teens and adults with developmental disabilities in a local group home in Milton, along with gifts for 101 children in three local shelters. Those shelters included Haven Ministries, the Gatehouse, and Transitions.

The program was organized this year by special education teacher, Matthew Shively, and two office employees, Sandra Killian and Margaret Bitler.