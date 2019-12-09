Home
SCI Coal Twp inmate organization donates to Special Olympics

WKOK Staff | December 9, 2019 |

Photo courtesy: Northumberland & Snyder County Special Olympics Facebook

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Valley inmate organization donated to the Northumberland-Snyder County Special Olympics recently. In a release, the SCI Coal Township Triumph Organization presented a $5,000 check Thursday to the Special Olympics.

 

That funding they say will allow athletes to participate in special events.  The mission of the Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

