Schuylkill, Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster Counties to go yellow

UNDATED – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, local governments are trying to move from red to yellow phases. Saturday, Schuylkill County joined Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties in announcing that they will be moving to yellow phase, defying direction from the Governor Wolf administration.

Pennlive.com reports Dauphin County vice-chairman Mike Pries announced Dauphin County will be joining Lebanon County in moving to yellow on May 15. A letter to Governor Wolf from state representatives in Schuylkill County was sent Saturday saying they have met the requirements of the stay at home order and the county plans to move forward from the red to yellow phase, also effective May 15.

In Pennsylvania, 37 out of the state’s 67 counties have reached or been given a date for when they will enter the yellow phase, but Dauphin , Lancaster, Lebanon, and Schuylkill were not on the list that was released Friday by Governor Tom Wolf. Dauphin County Board Chairman Jeff Haste said in a letter on Friday, “enough is enough” and “it’s time” to reopen the state.