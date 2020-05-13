Schuylkill, Dauphin counties back down, will remain red

UNDATED – Two counties in our region have backed down on their plans to defy Governor Tom Wolf’s mitigation orders. Media reports say Schuylkill and Dauphin counties will now stay in the red phase, instead of going against the governor in moving to the yellow phase themselves. This comes after Governor Tom Wolf Monday threatened to withhold CARES Act and other funding to any county who defies his orders.

According to CBS21, Dauphin County Commissioners are now setting up a task-force, with the goal of developing a plan to reopen the county’s economy.

Earlier this week, Lebanon and Lancaster counties said they were planning to bypass the governor and go yellow. It’s unclear where there current decision making stands. Meanwhile, Columbia County unanimously voted Wednesday to declare themselves yellow.