SCHOOLS OUT: Warrior Run schools closed today after power outage

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run school district cancelled classes for today after a power outage that lasted about four hours. The school initially was on a two hour delay Friday morning but decided at 8am to close schools for the day. The outage affected 359 customers just west of Turbotville in northern Northumberland County. PPL’s outage map indicate the outage was weather related and the lights were out from about 5am to 9am. All PPL customers have power back on at this time.