UPDATE: Schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania schools will remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, under a new state order. Gov. Tom Wolf’s education secretary Pedro Rivera signed the closure order Thursday.

This comes after the governor closed schools indefinitely. Governor Wolf says this won’t stop schools from continuing their online learning as they are currently,”Teaching and learning will continue. Free meals for kids will continue. Connections will continue. This virus has not stopped you from helping your children to safely learn, grow, and know they’re cared about every single day. ”

Governor Wolf says it wasn’t an easy decision, but everyone is stepping up during this unprecedented situation,”Pennsylvanians have stepped up in response to this unprecedented situation. Parents and caregivers have turned kitchens into classrooms. School staff and volunteers have packed millions of meals to send home to kids. Educators have come up with new ways to teach students from a distance.”

The decision affects more than 1.7 million students in public and private K-12 schools. Rivera will be addressing the media during a conference call Thursday morning.