STORMY WEATHER: Schools delayed, power out, roads closed

SUNBURY — The Valley was treated to a trick by mother nature on Halloween night as torrential rain storms and high winds created problems throughout the area all night.

Power outages were reported throughout the night along with multiple temporary road closures due to downed trees. At this hour close to 3500 outages are reported in The Valley, with half of those occurring Northumberland County at 1800 outages.

At this hour, Line Mountain has delayed opening it’s High School and Middle School 3 hours due to a power outage. Southern Columbia school district is on a three hour delay as well.

There are some local roads closed because of trees or wires down. Route 522 in the Middleburg area was closed overnight but is now open.

PennDOT is out with a list of road closings:

Columbia

Route 487 between Route 54 and Southern Columbia High School in Franklin Township.

Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Mountain Road and Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Road) in Beaver Township.

Route 4011 (Millerton Road) between Bottom Road in Greenwood Township and Route 4022 Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

Route 339 between Dog Town Road and Creekside Lane in Beaver Township.

Lycoming

Route 3005 (Nichols Run Road) between Noltee Hill Road in Porter Township and Furnace Run Road in Watson Township.

Route 1004 (Southard Avenue) between Route 1001 (River Valley Road) and Route 1003 (Wallis Run Road).

Route 3014 (Bottle Run Road) between Bower Lane and Bower Road in Old Lycoming Township.

Route 1003 (Wallis Run Road) between Route 1004 (Southard Avenue) and Logue Hill Road in Gamble Township.

Sullivan

Route 4001 (Elk Creek Road) between Route 87 in Hillsgrove and Route 154 in Elkland Township.

Winds and rain in The Valley were not as severe as in other parts of the state. There were near tornado winds reported in parts of the northern tier and western PA.

Stay with NewsRadio 1070 WKOK, and WKOK.com all morning to stay up to date on the latest from these storms.