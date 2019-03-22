School bus crash in Middleburg sends two Midd-West students to hospital

MIDDLEBURG – Two Midd-West School District students were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Middleburg Friday morning. Superintendent Rick Musselman tells us the crash occurred sometime after 7:30 a.m. along Main Street in Middleburg. Musselman says two students were injured and were checked out by a nurse on scene. Those two students were then sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons, at the request of their parents.

Musselman says there were 27 students on the bus at the time, and the rest were checked out by the nurse on scene. The bus driver was not injured. Musselman says another driver was going the wrong way on a one-way street and then pulled out in front of the bus. He says the other driver was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Musselman says all parents were notified of the crash. He says another bus came and took the rest of the students on board to school. Musselman says other school nurses then checked the students out again before sending them to class. Musselman says the school bus suffered minor damage, while the other vehicle involved suffered more significant damage.