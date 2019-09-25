Schaffer asked to respond to state’s request of not having DNA tested 

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man looking to prove his innocence in the 1986 Ricky Wolfe murder case now has to answer to the state about why he should be exonerated. The Daily Item reports Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark, who’s now presiding the case, wants 53-year-old Scott Schaeffer to respond to the State Attorney General’s office’s argument that he doesn’t need to be exonerated. The Daily Item says the order was issued September 18, and Schaeffer’s attorney, Joel Wiest, has 20 days to file an argument. Schaeffer had requested the court to test 20 pieces of evidence collected, but never tested, at the murder scene at a Montandon boat launch.

Schaeffer pleaded no contest to third-degree murder in 2004 after he was awarded a second trial. He and Sunbury resident Billy Hendricks were originally convicted, but both were release after new evidence emerged showing neither were involved. Instead of taking another trial at the time, both men took plea agreements to be released from prison after 17 years. The state attorney general’s office is not commenting.