UPDATE: Schaeffer exoneration case postponed

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man, who was one of two men convicted of the murder of Rickey Wolfe in 1986, is seeking exoneration. That man, Scott Schaeffer, tells WKOK that his scheduled exoneration hearing that was set for Friday has been postponed.

According to Judge Saylor’s office, the judge has recused himself from the case. Senior Judge Lawrence Clark, Jr. of Dauphin County has been asked to hear the case next Thursday, March 7 at 2:15pm. Judge Saylor’s office told WKOK, the judge has not given a reason for his recusal.

Schaeffer’s attorney Joel Wiest filed a petition in January saying new evidence has emerged in the case and they were seeking the exoneration. Schaeffer says DNA evidence will prove he and Bill Hendricks, who was also convicted, were not at a Montandon-area boat launch at the time of Ricky Wolfe’s murder.

After being in prison for 17 years, Schaeffer says he and Hendricks were granted a new trial based on new evidence. In 1986, in lieu of such DNA evidence, both men agreed to plead no contest, which released them from prison. Schaeffer has continued to fight for exoneration since.

Schaeffer also told us that he’ll have the support of Wolfe’s son, Tim, of Lewisburg, when he appears in court.