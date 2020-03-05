Schaeffer hearing cancelled, evidence will be preserved

SUNBURY – In Northumberland County, evidence will be preserved from the 1986 Rickey Wolfe murder case.

54-year-old Scott Schaeffer tells WKOK a hearing scheduled for Thursday to discuss the preservation of the evidence was cancelled. Schaeffer, whose been seeking exoneration from the case, says state Attorney General’s office will save the evidence.

We last told you Schaeffer also filed a motion to test DNA evidence found at a boat launch, the scene of the crime. Schaeffer wants the DNA test to prove he was not at the scene and shouldn’t have been incarcerated for the crime….this after Schaeffer’s co-conspirator, Robert Hummel, lied under oath during testimony concerning Schaeffer. Schaeffer says there’s still no word on if the DNA testing will be done.