Scott Schaeffer ‘Ricky Wolfe’ exoneration case postponed again

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man seeking exoneration from the 1986 Rickey Wolfe murder case will have to wait for his day in court again. That man, Scott Schaeffer, tells WKOK his previously re-scheduled exoneration hearing scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to June 27.

At the time of the first postponement, Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor recused himself from the case, giving it to Senior Judge Lawrence Clark. Jr. of Dauphin County. Schaeffer tells us the reason for the second postponement is to give Judge Clark more time to be briefed on the case. Judge Saylor’s office has not given a reason for his recusal.

Schaeffer’s attorney Joel Wiest filed a petition in January saying new DNA evidence has emerged in the case. Schaeffer says that will prove he and Bill Hendricks were not at a Montandon-area boat launch at the time of Wolfe’s murder.