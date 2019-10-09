Scam involving FTC, drug trafficking, reported in Mahoning Township

DANVILLE – Some new phone scammers say they are from the Federal Trade Commission, claiming the victim’s social security number is being utilized for drug traffickers in Central and South America. The scam popped up in Montour County, Mahoning Township police says the incident was reported October 8 just after 4:30 p.m.

Township officers say a resident received a phone call claiming to be from the FTC, saying the caller had information on other family members being involved, and there was an active arrest warrant for the scam victim.

Officers say there was another caller involved, claiming to be a township police officer. According to the resident, the second caller asked the resident to purchase Google Play cards in lieu of being arrested. The resident then determined the call was a scam and reported it. Mahoning Township Police remind residents to withhold releasing personal information to unknown callers.