Saving PA’s Nuke Plants: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 2/26/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A senior Republican state lawmaker says Pennsylvania should try to save its nuclear power plants in case it needs a more diverse energy supply in the future. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said Monday that he opposes adding a charge to ratepayer bills to subsidize the plants, something other states have done. Rather, Corman says a better approach is one advocated by sympathetic lawmakers.

That would give Pennsylvania’s five nuclear plants the same preferential treatment as solar power, wind power and several other niche energy sources under a 2004 state law that requires utilities to buy certain amounts of electricity from them. Without a state rescue, Three Mile Island’s owner says it plans to shut it down Sept. 30 while Beaver Valley nuclear station’s owner says it’ll shut it down by 2021.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania county says it fired a former Roman Catholic priest from a job working with people who have disabilities shortly after his name appeared in a grand jury report into child sexual abuse. York County officials told the York Daily Record/Sunday News they hadn’t been aware of child molestation allegations against David H. Luck before the August publication of the report that included information about him.

Luck was suspended by the Harrisburg diocese in 1990. He was subsequently hired as a caseworker for those with mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities. York County officials say 1994 and 2015 background checks on Luck yielded nothing. The 58-year-old Luck declined comment to the newspaper and didn’t return a phone message left at a York phone number linked to him.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker is opening the door to raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage, but he’s also insisting that Democrats lower their sights. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said Monday that Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest proposal isn’t reasonable and not worth discussing. Corman wouldn’t define what he views as a reasonable increase.

But he suggests there’s enough Senate Republican support for a more modest increase to bring a bill to the floor. Wolf, a Democrat, wants to raise Pennsylvania’s hourly minimum to $12 this year, making it one of the highest in the nation, with annual 50-cent increases to bring it to $15 an hour in 2025. Pennsylvania has been at the $7.25 federal minimum since 2009, while most states and each Pennsylvania neighbor have raised their minimums.

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A woman and her teenage daughter are facing homicide charges in the deaths of five relatives, including three children, inside an apartment in suburban Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Philly.com reports that Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub said Shana S. Decree, 45, and Dominique Decree, 19, will be charged with five counts of homicide and one count each of conspiracy in the deaths.

The victims include Shana Decree’s children, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville; as well as Shana Decree’s sister Jamilla Campbell, 45, of Trenton, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters Imani and Erika Allen. Weintraub said that authorities are looking for Campbell’s 17-year-old son Joshua. He stressed that the teen is not a suspect in the slayings and that they just want to “ensure his safety.”

“I wanted to make sure everybody knew that the people who committed these atrocious acts are now in custody and (will) be made to pay for their crimes,” Weintraub said at the scene late Monday night.

The bodies were found about 4 p.m. Monday after police went to check on the welfare of residents at a unit in the Robert Morris Apartments in Morrisville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia.

Weintraub said the causes of death remain under investigation and that it was premature to discuss a motive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army National Guard is looking for nearly 5,000 fitness instructors and buying roughly $40 million in workout equipment in the next seven months to help its soldiers meet new physical fitness standards being set by the military service. But even as commanders begin delivering the new 10-pound medicine balls, pull-up bars and hexagon barbells, they also worry whether America’s 330,000 citizen soldiers will have the time and the drive to master the new, more grueling Army fitness test.

The officer in charge of setting up the new test across the Guard, Lt. Col. Brian Dean, says soldiers who have fitness routines and are doing well won’t have many issues. But he says those who struggle to find workout time will find the change significant.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election. Trump tweeted Monday that Lee did a “racist hit on your President.” Trump claimed that he had “done more for African Americans” than “almost” any other president. Lee won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay Sunday for his white supremacist drama “BlacKkKlansman,” sharing the award with three co-writers. The film includes footage of Trump after the 2017 violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. Lee did not directly name Trump.

He spoke about black history and his family history, saying his grandmother’s mother was a slave, before stressing the presidential election next year. Said Lee: “Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.” Trump inflamed racial tensions after a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, when he said “both sides” were to blame, a comment some saw as a refusal to condemn racism. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist, was killed, and nearly three dozen others were injured when James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into counter-protesters. Fields claimed he acted in self-defense. A jury convicted him in December of first degree murder and other charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and hit and run.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Google says it’s going to need a little ‘corporate welfare’ from its governmental friends to follow through on plans to build a $600 million wind-powered data center in Minnesota. The tech giant says plans for the project hinge on its request for the state to waive 20 years’ worth of future taxes. Google has put in a request for local officials for the tax breaks — tax breaks that would save the company up to $15 million. The project, if completed, would bring an estimated 50 full-time tech jobs to the area.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Oscars ended its four-year streak of dwindling viewership, reaching 29.6 million on Sunday to beat last year’s audience by 12 percent, but it still represents the second-smallest audience in the award show’s history. The 2018 show had reached only 26.5 million viewers, a figure that set off alarm bells at ABC and the motion picture academy. This year’s show featured movies with more box office juice than in the recent past. It provided a water-cooler controversy over the merits of best picture winner “Green Book,” and some memorable musical performances by Queen and the duo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

It also went without a host after Kevin Hart backed off, although the trio of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph offered what was essentially an opening monologue. The Oscars is generally the most-watched entertainment program of the year, often only second to the Super Bowl. Yet its viewership had declined steadily since hitting 43.7 million in 2014, the Nielsen company said.

Despite this year’s rebound, it still represents only the second time since Nielsen has been measuring that viewership slipped under 30 million people. The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998, when 55.2 million people turned out to see “Titanic” named best picture. ABC also said Monday that its preview of the drama “Whiskey Cavalier” was seen by 4.2 million people after the Oscars ended.

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico family says it is offering to shell out $500 — to anyone who can help them get their pet tortoise back. KOB-TV is reporting that Dusty the Turtle went missing earlier this month in Roswell, New Mexico — after strong winds knocked open a gate that housed him. It’s believed Dusty strolled away from the backyard and into the desert during the windstorm. Neighbors say the 100-pound turtle was last seen near a creek — and hasn’t been seen since..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 29 points and the Philadelphia 76ers narrowly held off the New Orleans Pelicans 111-110. Ben Simmons had 14 points and 12 assists for the Sixers. But Philadelphia’s 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic needed help off the floor in the final minutes after getting tangled up awkwardly with Pelicans players under the basket. Jrue Holiday scored 22 for New Orleans. E’Twaun Moore missed a 3-pointer that could have won it for the Pelicans as time expired. Anthony Davis scored 18 points.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Halifax 61, Berks Christian 51

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Juniata Valley 48, Blairsville 31

Mahanoy Area 52, Williams Valley 23

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Tampa Bay 2

Final Detroit 3 St. Louis 3

Final Philadelphia 12 Detroit 7

Final Pittsburgh 4 Boston 3

Final N-Y Mets 3 Houston 3

Final Chi White Sox 4 San Francisco 4

Final Colorado 12 Kansas City 5

Final Seattle 11 Cincinnati 3

Final L-A Angels 4 Milwaukee 3

Final Arizona 4 Oakland 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Toronto 0

Final Minnesota 7 Baltimore 1

Final Texas 11 Cleveland 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 9 Washington 4

Final L-A Dodgers 11 Chi Cubs 2

Final Chi Cubs 6 San Diego 4

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Golden State 121 Charlotte 110

Final Detroit 113 Indiana 109

Final Portland 123 Cleveland 110

Final Phoenix 124 Miami 121

Final Brooklyn 101 San Antonio 85

Final Minnesota 112 Sacramento 105

Final Philadelphia 111 New Orleans 110

Final Memphis 110 L.A. Lakers 105

Final Houston 119 Atlanta 111

Final Milwaukee 117 Chicago 106

Final L.A. Clippers 121 Dallas 112

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Toronto 5 Buffalo 3

Final New Jersey 2 Montreal 1

Final SO Tampa Bay 4 L.A. Kings 3

Final SO Nashville 3 Edmonton 2

Final OT Florida 4 Colorado 3

Final Vancouver 4 Anaheim 0

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (15) Kansas 64 (16) Kansas St. 49

Final (18) Florida St. 68 Notre Dame 61

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Miami 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Kansas City 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 3:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Oakland 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 3:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Washington 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chi Cubs 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calgary at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

San Jose at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Florida at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(3) Duke at (20) Virginia Tech 7:00 p.m.

Arkansas at (4) Kentucky 9:00 p.m.

Syracuse at (5) North Carolina 9:00 p.m.

Texas A&M at (13) LSU 9:00 p.m.

(19) Wisconsin at Indiana 9:00 p.m.

Akron at (21) Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

(22) Iowa at Ohio St. 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.