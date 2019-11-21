Save the Children President is Bucknell’s commencement speaker

LEWISBURG – A Bucknell University graduate who’s now the head of an international organization is coming back to speak at this year’s graduation. In a release, the university announces 1983 graduate Carolyn Miles will speak at this year’s commencement.

She is the current President/CEO of Save the Children. It’s a global organization that serves more than 130 children in the U.S. and 120 countries. Miles was chosen as this year’s speaker by members of this year’s Class of 2020.

Miles has been with Save the Children since 1988. In 2015, she was named as one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders by Fortune Magazine. She also received the Jonathan Daniels Humanitarian Award this year. Graduation is Sunday, May 17.