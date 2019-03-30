Saturday AP PA Headlines, Features, Sports, and Schedules

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier wants a federal court to vacate his criminal conviction for his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in a university locker room. Pennlive.com reports Spanier last week filed a petition with federal court in Harrisburg that argues his misdemeanor child endangerment conviction involved a version of the law that wasn’t in place in 2001. Spanier is also challenging how the statute of limitations was applied his case. The 70-year-old Spanier has been out on bail since his 2017 jury conviction. He says in the federal filing he expects to soon begin serving a term of two months in jail followed by two months of house arrest.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two more casinos in Pennsylvania are seeking sports-betting licenses. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Friday that Mount Airy Casino Resort and Mohegan Sun Pocono have applied for licenses. Sports books are open at six of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos and two off-track betting parlors, including SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Hershey and suburban Philadelphia’s Parx Casino and Valley Forge Casino. A seventh casino, Presque Isle Downs Casino in Erie, has a license, but hasn’t yet opened sports betting. States are increasingly legalizing sports betting after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way last May. A 2017 state law allows Pennsylvania’s casino owners to pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nearly 5,000 students and faculty members have taken advantage of free vaccine booster shots at Philadelphia’s Temple University as the school tries to contain a mumps outbreak. City health officials say more than 2,500 people were given shots Friday during the second clinic offering the MMR vaccine. The first clinic Wednesday saw more than 2,200 people. The city health department says that as of Thursday, the number of confirmed and probable cases of mumps at the school reached 108. Students who could not make either clinic can still get the vaccine at Temple’s student health center. Mumps is a viral infection that involves swollen glands. Mumps vaccine has been part of routine childhood shots for decades, but research suggests that protection fades 10 or more years after the second dose.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has been trying for years to shed itself of the nickname “Filthadelphia.” Now some neighborhoods struggling with litter have decided to take collection into their own hands, one even going so far as to buy its own trash truck. A nonprofit neighborhood group in the Germantown section recently started its first rounds of litter collection with its new truck. Trades for a Difference leader Jordan Ferrarini says his group is hiring community residents to work the truck as a way to build community and pride. Philadelphia scrapped its residential street sweeping program back in 2009, leaving it the only big city in the country without one. Starting this spring, the city will restart its residential street sweeping program with a pilot program in a handful of neighborhoods.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Lake Erie will benefit from a presidential about-face. President Donald Trump tried repeatedly to reduce funding for a wide-ranging Great Lakes cleanup, only to be stymied by US Congress. Suddenly, he did an about-face. Thursday while campaigning in the battleground state of Michigan, saying, “I’m going to get, in honor of my friends, full funding of $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.” Democrats and environmentalists in the Great Lakes region, which includes fiercely contested states such as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that Trump carried in 2016, were skeptical that his conversion on the restoration initiative was more than a momentary campaign gesture to draw applause at his rally. Meantime, William Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, who supports a program that has funded research and cleanups in the nation’s biggest estuary said Trump’s budget requested $7.3 million for 2020, a 90 percent cut from $73 million this year. “For the president to fund one national treasure’s future and not the other makes no sense to us,” Baker said. “We invite the president to come see the Chesapeake Bay first-hand and hopefully make the same decision for clean water here as he did for the Great Lakes.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Stevie Nicks isn’t the best at boy band trivia: The icon confused ‘NSync with One Direction at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. One Direction’s Harry Styles inducted Nicks on Friday night, and when she was asked about him backstage, she said he was from ‘Nsync! Members of the press corrected Nicks as others playfully laughed and she smiled. Nicks says she admired Styles because of the old-school rock sound he took on when he released his first solo album in 2017, in contrast to the pop music his band made. Nicks and Styles performed her hit with Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” at the Barclays Center before she was officially inducted for a second time.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico say they caught a man who stole a front-end loader, drove it to a local bank, knocked down a wall, chained a safe to the machine and tried to drag it off. Prosecutors in the central state of Morelos say the loader had a front bucket as well as a jackhammer the thieves used to destroy the wall of the bank. They then chained the bank’s safe to the vehicle, apparently to drag it away. They didn’t get far, however. Alerted by reports of the equipment theft, police in the town of Oaxtepec used surveillance cameras to locate the men and detect their noisy, slow-motion robbery attempt early Friday. One suspect was detained, while the others fled.

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Threatening drastic action against Mexico, President Donald Trump declared on Friday he is likely to shut down America’s southern border next week unless Mexican authorities immediately halt all illegal immigration. Such a severe move could hit the economies of both countries, but the president emphasized, “I am not kidding around.” “It could mean all trade” with Mexico, Trump said when questioned by reporters in Florida. “We will close it for a long time.” Trump has been promising for more than two years to build a long, impenetrable wall along the border to stop illegal immigration, though Congress has been reluctant to provide the money he needs. In the meantime, he has repeatedly threatened to close the border, but this time, with a new surge of migrants heading north , he gave a definite timetable. A substantial closure could have an especially heavy impact on cross-border communities from San Diego to South Texas, as well as supermarkets that sell Mexican produce, factories that rely on imported parts, and other businesses across the U.S.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS News, CBS Sportsradio, AccuWeather and sports) continues at WKOK.com. The Phils host Atlanta today at 3:30pn, and 6:30pm Sunday.

UNDATED (AP) — Fifth-seeded Auburn upset the Tar Heels 97-80 in the Midwest Region semifinal behind a barrage of second-half 3-pointers for a 97-80 win. That sends the Tigers on to the Elite Eight for only the second time and first since 1986. It was a costly victory. The Tigers Chuma Okeke had 20 points but went down with an apparent knee injury. Also headed to the Elite 8 is Michigan State, which cruised by LSU 80-63.

UNDATED (AP) — Duke has survived again in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 1 overall seed held off Virginia Tech 75-73 in the East Region semifinals, earning a trip to the Elite Eight to face Michigan State. Tyler Herro and No. 2 seed Kentucky are advancing to the Elite Eight. Herro poured in 19 points, including the go-ahead 3 with 25.8 seconds left and two clinching free throws to help the Wildcats beat third-seeded Houston 62-58 in the Midwest Region. The Wildcats will take on Auburn on Sunday..

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns made a free throw with 0.5 seconds remaining to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 131-130 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Stephen Curry scored 37 points for the Warriors, who dropped into a tie with Denver in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Durant added 23 points.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers reliever Corey Knebel says he will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, a major setback for the NL Central champions. Knebel revealed his decision Friday before Milwaukee played St. Louis. The 27-year-old right-hander had been pitching with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow since 2014, when he was pitching for the Texas Rangers. He has been sidelined since March 17.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pekka Rinne stopped 42 shots to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rinne was 63 seconds from his fifth shutout of the season when Nick Bjugstad scored for Pittsburgh. Viktor Arvidsson’s 32nd goal of the season – a power-play goal – set a career high and also was the 100th of his NHL career. Craig Smith and P.K. Subban also scored for the Predators.

Sports Schedule

NCAA TOURNAMENT

Men’s Regional Championships

WEST at Anaheim, Calif.: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 6:09 p.m.

SOUTH at Louisville, Ky.: Purdue vs. Virginia, 8:49 p.m.

Women’s Regional Semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C.: N.C. State vs. Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C.: Baylor vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.

CHICAGO: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

CHICAGO: Missouri State vs. Stanford, 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 6 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying, Sakhir, 11 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, My Bariatric Solutions 300 qualifying, Fort Worth, Texas, 10:10 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA, Miami Open, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Golf

International Federations of PGA Tours, WBC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas

PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.

European Tour/Asian Tour, Hero Indian Open, New Delhi

PGA Tour Champions, Rapiscan Systems Classic, Biloxi, Miss.

Web.com Tour, Savannah (Ga.) Golf Championship

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved