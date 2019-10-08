Sandusky Appeals Get New Judge: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/07/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s court system is telling county judges to make public information about candidates when filling government vacancies by appointment. The Williamsport Sun-Gazette reported Sunday the state Supreme Court rule ends a years-long effort by the paper, prompted by its inability to get a list of 30 candidates seeking to fill a vacancy among the Lycoming County commissioners.

The rule says that judges must release the list of candidates and application materials upon request. The issue arose after Jeff Wheeland left the board to take a state House seat, and the paper was unable to get the list of the applicants being considered from President Judge Nancy Butts. Another judge subsequently ruled the records weren’t subject to disclosure. The state’s Right-to-Know Law requires the courts to disclose only certain financial records.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A southern Pennsylvania university has canceled classes as state police search for two students following a shooting near the campus that left a Philadelphia man dead and another critically wounded. Police said two 20-year-old men from Philadelphia are being sought in the shooting, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday a few blocks away from Shippensburg University.

The university said both men being sought are registered students but they were not in class and there was no indication they were on campus. Classes and other scheduled activities, however, were canceled as of 2 p.m. Monday “in the best interests of students, faculty and staff.” State police say the body of 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found near a vehicle and 21-year-old Samir Stevenson was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new judge is in place to handle the child sexual abuse resentencing hearing for former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday issued an order appointing Judge Maureen Skerda to take over the case. The previous jurist, Judge John Foradora of Jefferson County, recused himself last month.

A prosecutor and Sandusky’s defense lawyer agreed in a court document that Foradora needed to step aside because of what they called an action in August by the attorney general’s office that was “separate, distinct and wholly unrelated” to the Sandusky case. The 75-year-old Sandusky’s serving a 45-count conviction, but an appeals court ruled in February that mandatory minimums had been improperly applied. Skerda is a judge in Warren and Forest counties.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A North Dakota man faces charges after police say he displayed a handgun after a dispute over political bumper stickers with another driver in Minnesota. Moorhead, Minnesota, police say a woman reported she was driving Monday when the 27-year-old West Fargo man pulled up and began yelling about her sticker supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.

Authorities say he pointed to his sticker supporting Republican President Donald Trump. After the man continued past, police say he held up a gun inside his car. Police found the suspect, saw a box for a handgun inside his vehicle and found a loaded handgun in the center console. The man was jailed on suspicion of terroristic threats and having a loaded handgun inside a vehicle without a permit. He’s due in court Tuesday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama’s first project since “Becoming” is more about her readers than about herself. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” will be published Nov. 19 by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday. It is a companion to her multimillion-selling “Becoming,” which came out last November.

It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir. It is designed to help readers tell their own stories. In the introduction, Obama writes that she hopes the journal will encourage people to write down their “experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment.”

NEW YORK (AP) – Rihanna is publishing a 15-pound book of her life. The 504-page book, simply called “Rihanna,” covers her life from her childhood in Barbados to the present. It contains more than a thousand photos, seven gatefolds and 11 special inserts that include a removable poster. It comes out Oct. 24. The basic edition is $150. An edition that comes with a book holder shaped like hands goes for $175.

An even more upscale edition comes with a gold-colored book holder that covers an entire tabletop and sells for $5,500. The “Ultra Luxury Supreme” version comes with a 42-inch-high book pedestal hand-carved from Portuguese marble. The price is not listed because it’s already sold out.

UNDATED (AP) — Big Ten defenses turned in three of the season’s top five sack totals over the weekend, with Penn State leading the way with 10 against Purdue. Wisconsin had nine against Kent State and Michigan had eight against Iowa. Minnesota’s Rodney Smith had the top rushing performance with 211 yards against Illinois. San Diego State’s Luq Barcoo intercepted three straight passes against Colorado State.

