Sanders: Corporate greed causes hospital closure: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is pointing to the planned closure of a longtime Philadelphia teaching hospital as an example of corporate greed in health care. The Vermont senator spoke Monday to a crowd of hundreds outside Hahnemann University Hospital and called on the parent company CEO to keep it open.

Sanders says Hahnemann’s for-profit owners want to cash in on the 495-bed hospital’s real estate and that a Medicaid-for-All system he’s proposing would protect hospitals in under served areas. Sanders says he’ll introduce legislation to create a $20 billion emergency fund to help states and communities take over financially distressed hospitals. Hahnemann’s owner says it tried to keep the hospital open. Its bankruptcy filing says the hospital’s finances were in unexpectedly bad condition when it took over last year.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has asked the police department to increase its presence at parks and recreation events following the second mass shooting in a month at a city playground.

On Saturday night, two men opened fire at a crowded west Philadelphia playground where a cookout and basketball tournament were taking place. Police said seven people were wounded.

On Father’s Day weekend, a 24-year-old man was killed and five people were wounded at a playground in another part of the city. A Kenney spokeswoman says the mayor has asked for a greater police presence at all parks and recreation events that require a permit through the end of the summer. The weekend shooting remains under investigation. Police say that at least 20 shots were fired, and that no officer was assigned to the event.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit foundation set up by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that relies on health care world partnerships to speed a cure for cancer has suspended its operations.

The Biden Cancer Initiative was founded two years ago by Biden and his wife, Jill, as a tribute to his son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015.

The nonprofit promoted nearly 60 partnerships with drug companies, health care firms, charities and other organizations that pledged more than $400 million to improve cancer treatment.

Biden and his wife left the group’s board in April as an ethics precaution before joining the presidential race. The nonprofit had trouble maintaining momentum without their involvement. And the roles played by Biden allies and corporate interests continued to raise questions about their interests if Biden wins the presidency.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When President Donald Trump tweeted that four congresswomen should “go back” where they came from, Erika Almiron was reminded of the first time she heard the same comments. She was a new fourth-grader at a predominantly white Italian-Catholic school. Since then, the daughter of immigrants from Paraguay has heard the remark dozens of times. “I was like, ‘I was born in South Philly, so what do you want me to do?'” said Almiron, now 42 and an immigrant-rights worker in Philadelphia. For countless Americans, Trump’s words on Sunday sent a stinging message that they are not fully welcome in their own country. His comments echoed painful remarks they have heard throughout their lives.

But this time, they came not from a stranger or even a political candidate, but straight from the occupant of the Oval Office. Trump “feels so emboldened to believe that he has the right to be here and other people don’t, and he gets to determine what that looks like,” Almiron said. The president doubled down on his remarks Monday, telling reporters that if the lawmakers “hate our country,” they can leave. He defended his tweets by saying the backlash he received “doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers have spoken at his bail hearing. Courtney Wild said Monday in Manhattan federal court that she was abused by the wealthy financier in Palm Beach, Florida, starting at age 14. She calls him a “scary person” and urges detention “for the safety of any other girls” out there. Annie Farmer says she was 16 when she “had the misfortune” of meeting Epstein and later went to spend time with him in New Mexico. She says he behaved inappropriately. She declined to give details. The judge says he’ll announce his decision on bail Thursday. Epstein’s lawyers want him released on house arrest.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has made itself, well, at home at the top of the box office list. The Marvel sequel is the nation’s top-grossing movie for the second straight weekend. Its weekend take is estimated at $45.3 million. The runner up was “Toy Story 4,” followed by “Crawl,” “Stuber” and “Yesterday.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit his 32nd and 33rd homers, Clayton Kershaw struck out seven in six innings and the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Philadelphia Phillies 16-2 on Monday night. Bellinger passed reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in homers and drew “M-V-P” chants from a large group of Dodgers fans who made the cross-country trip to Philly and nearly turned it into a home game for Los Angeles.

LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched an eight-hitter and Tyler O’Neill hit a pair of two-run homers, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the first complete game this season and second overall for Mikolas, who lasted just four innings in his last start before the All-Star game. It was first complete game by a Cardinals pitcher this season. Mikolas had the only one last year on May 21 against Kansas City.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract. Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. Assuming the sides agree on what will be a full max, Simmons’ salary for the following season would jump to about $29.3 million and eventually rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25.

SCOREBOARD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Boston 10 Toronto 8

Final Cleveland 8 Detroit 6

Final Kansas City 5 Chi White Sox 2

Final L-A Angels 9 Houston 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Francisco 19 Colorado 2

Final L-A Dodgers 16 Philadelphia 2

Final Cincinnati 6 Chi Cubs 3

Final Atlanta 4 Milwaukee 2

Final St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 0

Final San Francisco 2 Colorado 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Washington at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Texas 8:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

Houston at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

