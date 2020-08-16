United Way, Lewisburg Neighborhoods: Spotlight Orange

SUNBURY – A campaign in the area wants to focus on positive responses to the pandemic and to encourage public mitigation measures.

Samantha Pearson, Executive Director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods was on WKOK Sunrise Thursday morning to discuss the Spotlight Orange campaign. Spotlight Orange focuses on the varying challenges of the pandemic and focuses on positive responses to it. She says Spotlight Orange wants to showcase people who are doing the right thing, and to remind each other what the right thing is regarding public health mitigation measures.

She says that public health and economic health are tied together, “We want to lift up our understanding that public health and the health of the economy are integrally tied together and we really can’t do one without the other. For example, we can’t have our businesses and our restaurants. They got up to 50% capacity. They can’t open and stay open or even open more unless we are doing all the public health measures, so we backed off because we’re having more cases. Similarly, we can’t open and keep open the schools unless we keep the public health measures. So Spotlight Orange is exhorting us all to do our best with this.”

Ms. Pearson says that there are multiple ways people can show their support for the campaign, “Spotlight Orange is exhorting us all to doing our best with this. We have a pledge that you can sign to commit to supporting public health and you can share it with businesses you know. People, if they want, will be able to display orange ribbons showing their commitment to the principles of public health, prosperity, courage, and unity at this time.”

For more information on the campaign you can go to www.spotlightorange.org. You can hear the full interview with Samantha Pearson on the WKOK podcast page.

Here is a full explanation from Spotlight Orange:

We are excited to announce the launch of Spotlight: Orange. This campaign is being launched to highlight the courageous work of our healthcare, first-responders, and other essential workers that are helping to keep our communities safe, health, fed, and cared-for. The campaign will highlight success stories focused on health, courage, prosperity, and unity. The Spotlight: Orange campaign encourages everyone to wear, decorate, and display orange ribbons as a symbol of bravery and courage.

The COVID-19 crisis has affected everyone, at every level of our society. We see in clear relief now so many urgent needs. It exposes the cracks in the infrastructures we all depend on such as healthcare, economic stability, and community.

But it has also shown how everyday people can show extraordinary courage and unity. We are starting this campaign to highlight, elevate and inspire more of the small wins around us.

We call this campaign: Spotlight: Orange. Small Wins. Big Heroes. The Orange Ribbon ties together these core values: For all to prosper: we need everyone healthy, every community to care, each act of courage spotlighted.

We ask you to join us by donning an Orange Ribbon in support of those affected by this crisis and those still working to keep us safe, fed and cared for. This is an effort to couple people’s gratitude with action around a core set of values regarding work and community in America.

Help show support and follow along with the campaign at spotlightorange.org or follow the campaign on social media at Spotlight Orange.