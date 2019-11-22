Salvation Army holds Red Kettle Kickoff

SUNBURY – Red Kettles, bells and Salvation Army are back out…The Sunbury Salvation Army started spreading its Christmas cheer with a Red Kettle Kickoff Friday at Stroh Alley, near the Sunbury Market House.

Sunbury Salvation Army Captain Scott Duperree helped lead the event, “We just wanted to build up community awareness, and just get our volunteers and some of our bell ringers excited for the season. It takes a lot of energy to do what we do, and a lot of community support, and we just wanted to come together and work together, and this is one way to do it as a team.”

Nearly two dozen volunteers and residents attended the kickoff, with others passing by the event on Market Street in Sunbury. A prayer was offered, followed by a small band of volunteers playing Christmas carols and ringing bells.

Roy Raker Jr. of Sunbury is one bell ringer you may see—and hear, “It’s a nice organization, and they do so much and they got a history behind them. It’s overwhelming generosity of people during this time of year.”

One of the band members was Retired Major Fred Hagglund of the Philadelphia area, who’s originally from Canada, “I always enjoy having a chance to support music and the ministry of the various core in the division when they’re starting off kettle seasons…doing different things, annual dinners and things like that.”

Red Kettles will be set up at these locations this holiday season: