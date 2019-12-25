SalVal’s Red Kettle campaign falls short, barely halfway to $40,000 goal

MILTON – The Salvation Army’s famous Red Kettle campaign has fallen behind, and pending additional donations, will miss the goal this year. Officials say so far, the total donated this year is lower than previous years, part of this they say is because of a late Thanksgiving and Black Friday this year.

Lieutenant Jared Starns of the Milton Salvation Army citadel was on WKOK Sunrise and told us about the reduced donations in the Red Kettles, “Approximately, in Milton, we are $2,000 behind, which is in part because the Walmart kettle is short because of fewer shopping days. This year we have about $23,000 raised so far, of their $40,000 goal.”

Lieutenant Starns was on a recent WKOK Sunrise interview talking about the Red Kettle campaign and the Needy Family Fund. They said the Needy Family Fund supported toys, clothing and food for approximately 1,400 men, women and children in The Valley. While the Red Kettle campaign is still short, the Needy Family Fund continues to grow, and has exceeded the $100,000 goal.

You can hear the full interview on the WKOK Podcast Page, and support the Needy Family Fund at www.mbtc.com.